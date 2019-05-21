Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants municipalities and school boards across the province to slash their budgets by four per cent and re-focus the money on core services.

Ford said Tuesday that his government will also put up $7.35 million to help municipal governments find budgetary savings through line-by-line or value-for-money audits.

The request – which Ford says is “voluntary” for now – comes as large cities complain of cuts to local public health agencies which has added financial pressures to their budgets. The city of Toronto said it’s already facing a $178 million funding shortfall in its current budget, which will impact child care, public health and library services.

“Now we’ve heard from a few municipalities that they will have to raise taxes,” Ford said in a speech to the Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, the Whitby Chamber of Commerce and the Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade. “I’m here to tell you, there is another way out there.”

Ford said the new expectation for large urban municipalities and district school boards is to follow in the Progressive Conservative government’s footsteps and set a benchmark of finding savings of four-cents-on the dollar.

For the city of Toronto, that could amount to a $462 million cut, based on the 2019 tax-supported budget of $11.56 billion.

Ford said with 92 per cent of provincial funds being transferred to municipalities, school boards and hospitals the financial review is necessary to clamp down on a $11.7 billion deficit and a $347 billion debt.

Earlier in the day, Mayor John Tory suggested Ford was pulling a “public relations stunt” by offering municipalities money to conduct line-by-line audits, noting that Toronto must balance its budget by law.