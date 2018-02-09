

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Dave “Tiger” Williams has been charged with sexual assault and assault in connection with an incident onboard a Canadian Armed Forces flight to Latvia in December 2017.

A news release issued by the Canadian Armed Forces on Friday said Williams, 64, was a passenger on a flight that was part of a “sanctioned morale visit” to deployed Canadian Armed Forces soldiers at the time of the alleged incident.

“Every allegation of sexual assault is taken seriously by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service,” Lt-Col. Kevin Cadman said in the news release. “In all cases, no matter who the accused is, we strive to restore the dignity of victims by fully investigating their complaints, gather evidence, reconstructing events, and if warrants, laying appropriate charges.”

Williams was arrested by military police on Friday. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of assault.

Police said he was released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Williams played in the NHL between 1974 and 1988 on five different teams. He played for the Maple Leafs from 1974 to 1980.

After hearing of these allegations, the Toronto Maple Leafs issued a statement.

“We were just made aware of the charges against Williams, a member of our alumni association,” the statement said. “First and foremost, we want to acknowledge the incredible courage of this woman for coming forward. As an organization, we stand firmly against all or any forms of physical and emotional assault.”

“With so little information available to us at this moment, and out of respect for the necessary legal process, we will refrain from commenting any further at this time.”