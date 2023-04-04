Former government employee pleads guilty to stealing $47.4-million from Ontario
A former Ontario government employee has pleaded guilty to defrauding the province of more than $47 million and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Sanjay Madan, who held a senior role as an IT director within the Ministry of Education, has “accepted responsibility” for two sets of fraud schemes he committed while he worked for the province. Madan had developed a COVID-19 relief benefit during his tenure, and later, he and his family were accused of allegedly illegally banking cheques that were meant for the beneficiaries.
According to his defense attorney, Chris Sewrattan, part of his motivation for pleading guilty was to clear the names of his wife, Shalini Madan, and his two sons whose names were on some of the accounts used to defraud the province.
“So, Mr. Madan at the sentencing was – in taking responsibility – trying to drive home the point that it was him, and not his family, and that’s why it is he who is going to jail and why it is his wife who is having all charges withdrawn, and why his sons have not been charged at all,” he said.
A civil claim filed by the province in the fall of 2020 alleged that Madan’s family “exploited their positions of employment with Ontario and unique access to the (Support for Families Program) and payment processing system.”
In 2021, Madan was one of two people criminally charged by Ontario Provincial Police after the government alleged he defrauded them of at least $11 million and accepted at least $30 million in kickbacks.
Maher Abdurahman, a spokesperson for the Attorney General, confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Madan has been charged with two counts of fraud, two counts of breach of trust, one count of money laundering and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.
On top of a decade-long prison sentence, Madan is facing a restitution order of about $47.4 million, including the $10.8 million defrauded from the Support for Families Program (SFFP) that aimed to cover the costs of children learning at home at the height of the pandemic.
Of the total amount, Madan has already repaid $30 million of the stolen money and assets back to the Ontario government, Sewrattan told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.
As soon as Madan is released from prison, Sewrattan says he has five years to pay back the remainder – if he doesn’t, he could be re-incarcerated for another six years.
Madan is currently feeling a “mix of emotions” following the sentencing, Sewrattan noted Tuesday afternoon.
“He’s obviously daunted at what lies ahead of him in prison, but he is also grateful that he had the chance to – in a sense – put this behind them.”
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
How a team of U.S. and Canadian surgeons try to repair faces shattered by war in Ukraine
Launched in 1996 by Canadian doctor Peter Adamson, Face the Future works across the globe -- focusing on delicate reconstructive surgery. The foundation's work included Russia until recently, but its efforts quickly pivoted to Ukraine after the full-scale war began.
Lithium levels in tap water drunk during pregnancy linked to higher chance of children being diagnosed with autism
The level of lithium in a pregnant woman’s household’s tap water may correlate to a higher chance of their infant being diagnosed with autism, according to a new study looking at how this environmental factor may impact the prevalence of the neurological difference.
Montreal
-
Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne
A Romanian family who had hoped to build a life near Toronto with their two Canadian-born children saw their dreams end tragically in the frigid waters off Akwesasne, Que., after fleeing a deportation order.
-
Quebec looks to share mental health information with police following death of SQ officer
The Legault government is following up on a demand from police officers to share information about the mental state of people released from custody following the death of a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) sergeant in Louiseville last week.
-
Quebec calls on SAAQ to put the brakes on facial recognition project 'until further notice'
After the troubled launch of its new online portal, Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbualt is calling on the automobile insurance board to put the brakes on a facial recognition project.
London
-
Council pauses police board appointment for a revote— but will anything change?
A pre-emotive motion by Mayor Josh Morgan and a pair of councillors headed off one divisive debate — but has prompted another.
-
London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call
London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.
-
Some CAMI plant workers in Ingersoll are struggling to make ends meet. Here’s why:
A program to help support CAMI workers during slow-downs is stalling, leaving some struggling to make ends meet and others stepping up to help.
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
-
OPP investigating death at Woodstock ONroute
Ontario Provincial Police say Monday’s closure of an ONroute, west of Woodstock, was due to a death investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Incident in Wikwemikong under control, police say
An incident in Wikwemikong First Nation is under control, police in the community said Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Hydro Ottawa preparing for 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Vote on $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel ends in tie; here's what happens next
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Windsor
-
Kingsville man in Easter Bunny costume 'heartbroken' after police interaction at public park
A Kingsville man dressed up as the Easter Bunny is “miffed” about a recent interaction with police at a public park in Kingsville which outed him as “not the real Easter Bunny.”
-
Windsor mother fears daughter with learning disability is falling behind in school
A Windsor mother is calling on the school board to address her daughter’s learning disability.
-
WECHU still waiting on federal approval to open SafePoint
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to wait for the required federal approval before opening the SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site at 101 Wyandotte Street East.
Barrie
-
Dozens of residents gather at police headquarters after youths terrorize their Barrie neighbourhood
Residents of a south-end Barrie neighbourhood claiming to be terrorized by a group of youths will attend a special meeting Tuesday at Barrie police headquarters to voice their concerns and demand action.
-
Orillia woman's daughter attends murder trial of accused ex-boyfriend
The trial of Orillia man Rob Sampson, accused of first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Reid, continued Tuesday with the victim's daughter closely watching the proceedings.
-
Up to 50mm of rainfall forecast for Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas
Environment Canada says the rain will be heavy at times, with up to 50 millimetres starting Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and continuing through to Wednesday evening.
Atlantic
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
Winnipeg
-
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
Late-season Colorado Low bringing winter wallop to southern Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing itself for an expected winter wallop as a late-season Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility to southern Manitoba.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Vancouver
-
'They don't seem to care': workers call out Vancouver cleaning company for delayed wages
Three former contractors of the Vancouver-based 'Scrubbi' are speaking out on the company's payment practices.
-
Questions about new housing plan at B.C. mayors' summit
The premier's proposal for sweeping changes to zoning in order to allow increased housing supply density was the hot topic at a special summit organized by B.C.'s mayors to discuss housing challenges.
-
Man charged after northern B.C. investigation finds branded cocaine brick
The alleged owner of a one-kilogram brick of cocaine with the word "BOSS" imprinted in it has been charged with drug trafficking, police announced Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers seize backyard chicken after legal battle with homeowner
Ivan Dacko fought hard to keep his backyard chickens – even choosing to sit in jail for a few days – but his last egg-laying hen has been plucked from his home.
-
Frustration as municipalities left to pick up tab for RCMP pay increase negotiated by Ottawa
Alberta municipalities are upset after they were left to cover the retroactive pay raise RCMP officers received following negotiations they were not involved in.
-
Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS
A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.