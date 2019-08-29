

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Shortly after leaving public service, a former city staffer donated $250,000 to fund programs and services in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

The donation was made by Chris Brillinger, who worked with the City of Toronto for 31 years before making his exit this summer for a position as executive director with Family Service Toronto.

In a statement sent to CTV News Toronto, Brillinger said that the donation represents the money he made from the sale of his townhouse in the neighbourhood.

“In my mind, that money rightly belongs with the residents of Regent Park. I have always been committed to the healthy, equitable evolution of the Regent Park neighbourhood and am thrilled to be able to express that commitment through this donation,” Brillinger said.

“From my own experience, I know the high quality of work and dedication that the City's Community Funding Unit will use to ensure that this donation will be well managed and directed to high impact activities. I look forward to hearing the results of the work that this funding will support."

Officials say the city was notified of the donation on Aug. 12.

According to a report that will be presented at next week’s economic and community development committee, the donation is meant to “fund programs, services, initiatives and events in Regent Park in 2020 and 2021.”

Officials say the donation cannot supplement or replace funds already dedicated to Regent Park.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Brillinger has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to social justice and equity, never losing sight of the importance of listening to residents, communities and stakeholders to jointly advance social development,” the report reads.

“With this major philanthropic gift, Mr. Brillinger aims to support the City's efforts in the Regent Park community, his neighbourhood for many years, to identify and deliver the programs and events it needs.”

Brillinger was Toronto’s executive director of social development, finance and administration for almost 10 years and was known for his work with the Toronto Community Housing, as well as the city’s poverty reduction strategy and anti-black racism action plan.

Took a moment at this morning’s council meeting to thank Chris Brillinger, Executive Director of Social Development, Finance and Administration for his leadership, dedication, service and hard work with the @CityofToronto. Thank you again for a job well-done. pic.twitter.com/Y24WocQBPU — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 16, 2019

City Council still has to vote to accept the donation. If it passes the economic committee, it will be discussed at city hall again in October.