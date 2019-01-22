Former Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay works against the Boston Red Sox during first inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 19, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 6:26PM EST
Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Halladay, who died in a plane crash on Nov. 7, 2017 at age 40, will be inducted into the national baseball shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y., this July.
Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2010 season.
He retired in December 2013.