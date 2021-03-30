TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is warning Ontarians to “be prepared” because everything, including another lockdown, is on the table as hospitals across the province struggle to cope with a surge of third wave infections.

The premier made the comments during a news conference on Tuesday, saying that he’s “extremely” concerned with the direction the province is heading.

“I'm extremely concerned with the situation that we're seeing and the numbers going up,” he said. “Everything is on the table right now, so folks, be prepared. I’m asking you don’t make plans for Easter.

“I won't hesitate to lock things down if we have to. I did it before I'll do it again.”

