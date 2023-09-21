Ford to hold news conference after another minister resigns following Greenbelt probe
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon one day after a second cabinet minister was forced to resign in the wake of the Greenbelt land removals controversy.
MPP Kaleed Rasheed, Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery, resigned from his cabinet post and the PC caucus on Wednesday after records revealed contradicting accounts of a Las Vegas trip that was investigated as part of the integrity commissioner’s probe into the Greenbelt land deals.
According to the integrity commissioner, Rasheed and Amin Massoudi, the then-principal secretary to the premier, said they took a trip to Las Vegas in December 2019 and “exchanged pleasantries” with developer Shakir Rehmantullah in the lobby of a hotel. The former minister confirmed that he is friends with the developer, whose company FLATO Development is listed as the owner of two of the sites removed from the Greenbelt, but said he did not know Rehmantullah was going to be in the area at that time.
Records now show that the minister actually took the trip in February 2020 and multiple hotel employees also confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the three individuals got massages at the same time.
The trip, the minister’s office said, was originally planned for December 2019 but had to be moved due to scheduling conflicts. The original date was mistakenly shared with the integrity commissioner, they said.
Rasheed has said he resigned to avoid being a distraction to the “important work of the government” and added that he is looking forward to “taking the steps required” to clear his name.
The premier’s office said if the integrity commissioner clears Rasheed, he will be “provided an opportunity to return to caucus.” He will sit as an independent until that time.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Rasheed is the second minister to resign from the Ford government in the wake of the Greenbelt scandal. Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark stepped down earlier this month after Ontario’s integrity commissioner found he violated ethics rules in his role overseeing the Greenbelt land removals.
Ford, who is in Niagara Falls for a caucus members retreat, is expected to speak to reporters at 3 p.m.
You can watch Ford live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq and Jon Woodward
