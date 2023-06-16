Ford government expected to expand strong mayor powers to more municipalities: sources

The Ford government is set to expand strong mayor powers to more municipalities in Ontario on Friday, sources say.

Housing Minister Steve Clark is expected to make the announcement on Friday morning after a meeting with Ontario’s Big City Mayors. The expansion is expected to include Oakville, Hamilton, Milton and Niagara Falls.

The legislation will give more mayors veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as building housing.

Council could still override a decision with a two-thirds vote.

Toronto and Ottawa were given strong mayor powers as part of Bill 39, also known as the Better Municipal Governance Act, late last year.

More than a dozen Toronto city councillors signed an open letter opposing the move and expressing concern about legislation giving more powers to the mayor.

"Toronto City Council should be governed by majority rule, and any changes to Toronto's governance should be decisions made by City Council and local residents," the December letter said.

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory expressed support at the time for the new powers while Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he would not use it.

At the time, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was planning to expand the powers to more municipalities.

Clark is expected to make the announcement at 10:45 a.m. It will be live streamed at CTVNewsToronto.ca.