

CTV News Toronto





Ontario has announced $25 million in new funding over the next four years to help curb a recent spike in gun and gang violence in Toronto and prevent offenders from getting bail.

The announcement, first reported by CTV News Toronto on Monday, was made official by Premier Doug Ford on Thursday.

The funding will be distributed in two parts over four years, he said.

The first $7.6 million will be reserved for “legal SWAT teams” that will focus on limiting the ability of suspects accused in gun-related crimes to receive bail.

According to a government news release, the teams will be stationed at each courthouse in the city and will be led by a Crown Attorney. A “new team of bail compliance officers” will also be appointed to help ensure those out on bail are not violating the terms of their release.

Ontario will also put $18 million toward equipping the Toronto Police Service with the “digital, investigative and analytical resources” needed to investigate incidents involving guns.

The funding, Ford said, comes after consultations with Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and front-line officers and goes “above and beyond” the existing $76 million allocated for the Toronto Police Service budget.

“This is real money, critical funding targeting the area of greatest need, priority areas that were identified in consultations with Chief Mark Saunders and other members of the Toronto Police Service,” he said.

“We believe that the chief knows best. He knows where the resources are most needed. Chief Saunders and his team are out every single day, on the front lines keeping Toronto safe and that’s what we believe in listening to.”

Last month, as part of a city effort to quell gun crime, Saunders announced that the service would deploy nearly 200 additional front-line officers during peak hours this summer. The beefed up police presence comes at a city cost of $3 million.

In a statement, Saunders commended Ford and his government for the move.

“Part of our strategy to address gun violence in the city includes partnering with the provincial government for a collaborative and meaningful response," Saunders wrote in a government news release. "With today's announcement, Premier Ford and his government have listened to our concerns and have invested in the Toronto Police Service, giving us the ability to be surgical with apprehending those who use guns and ensuring the courts have the resources they need to deal with violent criminals."

Ford is asking the federal government to match the province's investment, though the allocation of the funding is not dependent on that.

The news comes shortly after Mayor John Tory penned a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renewing his call for a ban on the sale of handguns in the city.

In the letter, distributed Monday, Tory urged the federal government to work with the city on a number initiatives aimed addressing the violence. The letter also comes on the heels of Tory asking for the federal government for help funding a portion of the city's "gun violence reduction plan."

When asked whether he would support a ban on handguns in Toronto, Ford said he would not, saying there are a number of "responsible gun owners" who do not need to be banned.

Ford also quashed the suggestion that the money could be used to revive the controversial TAVIS program – something he has been supportive of in the past.

Pointing to his consultations with Saunders, Ford said that it is “not up to the premier” to decide how cities should answer to gun crime.

“No, we aren’t going to have TAVIS. We are going to focus on guns and gangs and we have all the faith in the world in the chief and the police association needs their input too,” he said.

“We aren’t experts. The experts are the police. We are going to hand over the money and they are going to tell us where the money should go.”

More to come…