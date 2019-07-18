

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he wouldn’t want to have lunch beside a man found not criminally responsible in a fatal stabbing who fled the country after disappearing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) because he is a “nutcase,” who is “crazy, crazy.”

Zhebin Cong, 47, disappeared from the facility, located in downtown Toronto’s west end near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue, on July 3 and boarded an international flight that same day.

Cong was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in 2014, but was later found not criminally responsible. In May of the same year the Ontario Review Board decided Cong would be detained at CAMH with “privileges extending to living in the community in approved 24-hour supervised accommodation.”

In the board’s decision, it was noted that Cong continued to “pose a significant threat to the safety of the public.”

The documents also stated that Cong expressed a desire to return to China. But, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening that Cong was a “low risk to public safety.”

After hearing that Cong had disappeared from CAMH and fled the country, Ford said he was “disgusted” while speaking on Newstalk 1010 on Thursday morning.

“They say this guy is low-risk and he chopped up his roommate with a meat cleaver like what are people thinking? Between the Toronto Police Service, the Ontario Review Board and CAMH, someone is going to be answering because if they are calling this low-risk then what is high-risk?”

“There are certain things that are a no-brainer. I could ask a 10-year-old kid should you let this guy loose on the street after he chopped up his roommate and a 10-year-old kid would say ‘absolutely not.’”



Zhebin Cong is seen in this image provided by Toronto Police Service.

Ford went on to say he “would not want to have lunch beside this guy.”

Ford said he will “get to the bottom of this” and “hold people accountable” but when asked if he has spoken with police, the Ontario Review Board or officials at CAMH in the past 48 hours he replied saying no.

“I can assure you I will be speaking with them today, each and every one of them to find out who dropped the ball, who let this guy out, why wasn’t it communicated with the public,” he said. “We are going to get down to the bottom of it and there are going to be people held accountable.”

“I need an answer off Toronto Police Service, I need an answer off CAMH and we need an answer off the Ontario Review Board and we are going to get answers, I can assure you.”

Newstalk 1010 asked the premier how he would respond to people saying the disappearance of Cong relates to budget cuts implemented by his government.

He said, “we’ve actually supported CAMH with a tremendous amount of money so don’t give me that nonsense.”

“It doesn’t take someone with half a brain to figure out the guy is a meat cleaver murderer and you’re going to let him out, that is absolutely ridiculous.”

Ford added he believed CAMH does incredible work, but “someone dropped the ball on this.”

“They are a great organization in my opinion, they do great work and we are going to find out who dropped the ball.”

When asked to provide specifics on funding to CAMH from the provincial government, Ford said he could not at this time.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CAMH said it is taking this ordeal “very seriously.”

“CAMH notified the Toronto Police Service as per protocol on July 3 at 6:50 p.m., the day that the patient did not return,” the statement said. “The individual was on an unaccompanied pass to the community, as permitted by the terms of his Ontario Review Board disposition.”

CAMH said an internal review has been launched into the matter.

Police have described Cong as five-foot-nine man, weighing about 200 pounds with a heavy build and short black hair. He has trouble speaking English, officers added.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).