TORONTO -- For the second year in a row, St. Patrick’s day celebrations are all but cancelled but some pub owners say they’ve stayed afloat during the pandemic.

St. Pat’s was traditionally a huge day for pub owners, whose establishments would be packed on this day, line ups out the door as thirsty partiers waited for a taste of green beer.

Last year, the government closed the pubs and restaurants as the first lockdown went into effect.

“That was a dark night, a lonely night” said Dora Keogh Irish pub owner Jane Noonan. “I remember locking up and thinking ‘What is going to happen? How long is this closure going to last for? I certainly did not think it was going to last a year.”

Off and on it did, and all year owners having to pay rent but having no income, cited foul, pleading for government aid.

Today Jane Noonan, owner of the Dora, told CTV News Toronto, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and she has been able to keep her business.

“The year has been long but its not doom and gloom any more, the government really has stepped up and the funding programs, the wage subsidy and rent relief have made a significant difference, so I’m not worried anymore. I’m excited to reopen. “

Melisa Patterson has similar thoughts. She owned three downtown locations of Plenty Market and Cafe before the pandemic hit.

“The government subsidies have been incredible. They’ve allowed me stay in business though the entire year, but I just couldn’t make it work down at Yonge and King.”

Her storefront in the pathway saw a dramatic drop in foot traffic as the big office towers emptied out and business began working from home.

So Patterson switched gears in the midst of this crisis and today opened a pop-up on The Danforth.

“I wanted to come up to a neighbourhood, everybody seems to be working from home right now....it is a very vibrant area, tons of people out.”

The foot traffic missing from the downtown core, overflowing on the sidewalk outside her new store.

“Today, as we said, is day one and we have lots of people coming in.”

Among those coming in for a look, Eric Robertson, who lives in the neighbourhood and has seen much change over the year.

“The neighbourhood is falling apart, as you can see windows closed and blocked up everywhere, so its really refreshing to see something come in,” he said.

Patterson has negotiated a six-month lease, hoping the venture is successful enough to extend the lease.

“As a small business owner I lean into the risk, it is an exciting opportunity.”

She’s also looking to open up something in the Davisville neighbourhood.

The head of the Broadview-Danforth BIA says none of this success during these times can happen without the loyal local customer base. But Albert Stortchak feels business had to adapt as well.

“We’ve become closer with our local community, or clients. I think we’ve developed a versatility, an adaptability, we are no longer afraid of on-line we’re tackling that head-on, so i think there is a positivity.”

It meant for many establishment, learning to go on-line, but enjoying great success as customers learned the same.