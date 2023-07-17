Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: police

A 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.

In a news release issued Monday, the police service confirmed that the victim, identified by investigators as Brampton resident Gurvinder Nath, died in hospital last week.

The carjacking occurred in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads at around 2:10 a.m. on July 9.

Police said that Nath was called to an address in the area for a delivery and when he arrived, he was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle.

A physical altercation ensued and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car, leaving Nath at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but died on July 14.

“Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-3311, extension 3410,” Peel police said in a written statement.

Anonymous information can also be provided by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.