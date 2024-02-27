Food banks bracing for increase in demand in 2024, new report finds
Food banks and charities across Canada are bracing for an increase in demand in 2024, with more than one-third already reporting they have to turn people away.
According to the Second Harvest’s annual “Hungry for Change” study, demand across the country is expected to increase by 18 per cent. That translates to more than 1 million Canadians accessing food charity programs for the first time in 2024, the report stated.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“People in Canada can’t keep up with rising food costs,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “More people are being pushed towards food charity, which for most people comes as a last resort. Food charities already struggle to meet the current demand, with many of them being forced to turn people away and add their names to growing waitlists for support. Our systems are buckling under the pressure.”
In Toronto, demand is expected to increase even more, as high as 30 per cent.
For many clients, it’s a difficult choice of paying for bills or groceries.
“It’s hard, I feel pressure,” said Christian Herrera, who lined up at the Fort York Food Bank for the first time after recently being laid-off from his construction job. “After I pay rent I have no money.”
Food banks and non-profits have been experiencing unprecedented demand while facing resource challenges, forcing many organizations to turn clients away or put them on waitlists.
Second Harvest surveyed more than 1,400 non-profit food programs and found that 36 per cent have a waitlist. In Toronto, that number is even higher at 50 per cent.
“We're absolutely seeing an increase and it has not stopped. So we've had to, because of limited resources, we had to limit our catchment areas, so that in turn makes people go other places,” said Aretha Khaloo, the director of Operations at Haven on the Queensway.
The small Etobicoke food bank serves more than one thousand clients every week, with between 40 to 60 people put on a waitlist.
“We have limited space, so we have food that comes in on Tuesday and we give it out right away. On top of that food, we would love to give out as much fresh food, as much fresh water and produce and all of that. However, we don't have that coming in,” said Khaloo.
Haven has already seen its demand increase by 38 percent from last year, and concern is mounting about that demand continuing to rise.
“We're going to have to do a lot of praying to be able to meet the demand - we will do our best,” said Khaloo. “At this point, where we're looking for help, we're looking for financial support, we're looking for community support and government support.”
Second Harvest is calling on the federal and provincial governments to bring back the Surplus Food Rescue Program, expanding the eligibility for the GST Grocery Rebate, increasing minimum wages and social assistance rates and lowering taxes for the lowest income households.
“Food charity is not a sustainable solution to food insecurity, it’s a band-aid for a gaping wound,” said Nikkel. “Starting now, we need to treat the cause of food insecurity, not just the symptoms. Solutions that address poverty and provide quick relief are sorely needed.”
At the municipal level, Second Harvest is advocating for a mandated surplus edible food redistribution from food businesses, distributors, street festivals and events and policy related to the measurement and reporting of food waste by businesses.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
Lynx Air travellers 'stuck,' 'stranded,' and 'scrambling' to return home amid airline's abrupt closure
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh deserves credit for pulling off pharmacare deal with Trudeau, now what will Poilievre do?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Burger chain Wendy's looking to test surge pricing at U.S. restaurants as early as next year
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
Prince William pulls out of godfather's memorial service due to 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
After record-breaking temperatures, Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings
Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.
-
MISSING
MISSING Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say
The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jerome Tuesday afternoon.
-
Proposed Quebec language rules will lead to fewer products, higher prices: lawyer
Proposed Quebec regulations that would require more French markings on consumer products will lead to fewer choices and higher costs for things such as home appliances, according to an industry group and a Montreal lawyer.
London
-
Clarifying the confusion: Why the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor show was promoted, despite being cancelled
For the second year in a row, the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor Show received widespread online promotion but the event was never actually planned to take place.
-
'97 per cent in favour': Central Elgin workers prepare to strike after bargaining impasse with municipality
Central Elgin municipal workers said they’ll hit the picket line on March 11 if their employer doesn’t meet their demands around wages and benefit enhancements.
-
Fatal crash in Aylmer knocks out power
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street. South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole
Kitchener
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.
-
'It continues to grow as a waste site': Neighbours frustrated with mess at Bathurst Drive encampment
People in the Bathurst Drive area of north Waterloo say they’ve had enough with a massive pile of garbage at an encampment site located in the green space behind an office park.
-
50 years later: Reckless rampage in Elmira, Ont. leads to restorative justice movement
It’s been 50 years since a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira changed the Canadian justice system forever.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist ‘exposed patients to harm,’ fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
North Bay-area motorist who drove ‘erratically’ before crash dies from their injuries
A 51-year-old driver who crashed their vehicle on Highway 63 earlier this month has died of their injuries.
-
Winter storm, flash freeze as weather warnings for northeastern Ont.
Flash freeze and winter storm warnings are in effect for several northeastern Ont. communities, Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line hits another delay, opening timeline pushed back through the summer
OC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
Ottawa's Courtyard Restaurant closing its doors after 40 years of business
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Soaring temperatures in Ottawa to be quickly followed by freezing cold
It's unseasonably warm in Ottawa, but Environment Canada is warning about a potential flash freeze just days from now.
Windsor
-
Police nab suspect after 12 residential break-ins
Windsor police officers have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation into a series of residential break-ins in Windsor and Amherstburg.
-
Windsor sees hottest February day on record
With the mercury reaching 21.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Windsor unofficially beat its record for the warmest February day ever recorded.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgets
With higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
Barrie
-
Officers in Bradford, Ont. make bizarre discovery during routine traffic stop
Police officers made a bizarre discovery during a routine traffic stop in Bradford for a vehicle that failed to stop at a four-way intersection at Simcoe and Canal Roads.
-
Police investigation underway in Alliston neighbourhood
Provincial police cruisers and yellow police tape surround two homes in Alliston Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation involving three suspects.
-
Township to replace photo radar camera that vandals cut down and destroyed
The Township of Essa plans to replace a photo radar speed camera after someone cut it down from along the 25th Sideroad and destroyed it.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
-
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
-
N.S. auditor calls RCMP over 'concealment' by provincial Liberals of misuse of funds
Nova Scotia's auditor general is asking the Mounties to investigate the provincial Liberal party over its "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds by a former employee.
Calgary
-
Should political parties be part of Alberta's municipal politics?
Though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's "in favour" of introducing party politics at the municipal level, Calgary's Mayor is firmly against it.
-
Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
-
Calgary students learn coding through Indigenous music at Your Voice is Power workshop
Hundreds of Calgary junior high school students took part in a workshop Tuesday that teaches computer science and coding skills through Indigenous music.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba couples open the barn doors for AirBnb seekers
If you take a trip to Morden’s downtown, a barn with nearly 100 years of history is offering a unique place to stay in the city of discovery.
-
$9M worth of cocaine found in suitcases at Winnipeg airport
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized $9 million worth of cocaine at the Winnipeg airport, marking the largest seizure of narcotics at an airport in Prairie history.
-
Silver alert issued for missing senior: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert after an 81-year-old woman went missing earlier on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. club cancels comedy show after group's Robert Pickton T-shirt causes outrage
A comedy club in New Westminster, B.C., has cancelled an upcoming show following outrage over the performers' sale of Robert Pickton T-shirts.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown Vancouver
Organizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.
-
His son died in a 2021 B.C. crane tragedy. He wants to know why they still happen
When Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
Edmonton
-
New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death
RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
-
Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
-
Body found in south Edmonton home on Monday night
The body of a man was found in a south Edmonton home on Monday night.