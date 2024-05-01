Fog advisory issued for Toronto but sunshine, warm weather expected this afternoon
Sunshine and warm weather is on tap for Toronto on Wednesday despite a foggy start to the day.
A fog advisory has been issued for the city with Environment Canada warning of “near-zero visibility” in some areas this morning.
“Dense fog is affecting areas along the shoreline of western Lake Ontario. Conditions may persist through the morning,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.
“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”
The fog is expected to dissipate by the afternoon, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 C on Wednesday, slightly warmer than the average daytime high of 15 C.
Thursday and Friday are also shaping up to be warm and bright. Toronto is expected to see sunny skies and a high of 20 C on both days.
While the mild weather will continue over the weekend, rain is in the forecast. Toronto will see daytime highs of 19 C on both Saturday and Sunday along with a chance of showers.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University while clashes break out at UCLA
The pro-Palestinian demonstration that paralyzed Columbia University ended in dramatic fashion, with police carrying riot shields bursting into a building that protesters took over the previous night and making dozens of arrests. On the other side of the country, clashes broke out early Wednesday between duelling groups at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Will an 'out of sight, out of mind' cellphone policy make a difference in Ontario schools?
Ontario’s cellphone ban in schools has been met with mixed reaction, with some teachers concerned about constant policing of kids and experts applauding the change as necessary for student learning.
National strategy must recognize caregivers as 'backbone' of society: centre
Canadians need help looking after family members who are aging, sick or have disabilities, and many caregivers are seniors who need help themselves, says a new report calling for a national strategy that recognizes the mental and financial toll of the job.
Lawyers for alleged Winnipeg serial killer point to opinion poll in bid to get jury tossed
The lawyers of an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg are questioning whether pre-trial publicity in the high-profile case may have influenced the jury’s decision-making ability, after a public poll commissioned by the defence found 81 per cent of respondents believe the accused is guilty.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
WATCH Moose strolls through Fredericton
A Fredericton woman is awe-struck after seeing a moose stroll down a city street on Tuesday.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Freeland leaves capital gains tax change out of coming budget implementation bill, here's why
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Montreal
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
Woman killed before fire in Montreal home: police
A 42-year-old woman was killed before her body was found in a fire in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district, according to Montreal police.
-
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Could be 'couple of years' to build up parliamentary policing, Ottawa police chief says
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says it could take 'a couple of years' to build up a team of officers specifically dedicated to local policing duties in the Parliamentary Precinct in downtown Ottawa.
Ottawa shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores starting Wednesday
A boycott targeting Loblaw-owned stores is gaining momentum online, with thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere for the month of May.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
Northern community reacts after mayor and council booted by the province
Black River-Matheson no longer has a sitting town council, after it failed to meet for more than 60 days due to lack of attendance.
-
Kitchener
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Will an 'out of sight, out of mind' cellphone policy make a difference in Ontario schools?
Ontario’s cellphone ban in schools has been met with mixed reaction, with some teachers concerned about constant policing of kids and experts applauding the change as necessary for student learning.
London
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
Development delays blamed on update to UTRCA floodplain maps that’s years behind schedule
Simmering tensions between the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) and planning officials at city hall are now out in the open.
Lawyers for world junior hockey players back in court
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian world junior hockey players was back in London court on Tuesday. Lawyers representing the players dealt with the matter briefly via Zoom.
Windsor
Ouellette Ave. lane closure on Monday
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., southbound Ouellette will have lane restrictions between Eugenie Street east and Tecumseh Road for fibre installation work on the west side of the Ouellette overpass.
Sexual assault of a minor investigation leads to arrest
Windsor police are investigating the sexual assault of a minor. A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police got a complaint that a girl under the age of 16 was sexually assaulted by a man.
Neighbourhood reacts to H4 site location
Neighbours of 700 Wellington Ave. aren’t vehemently opposed to the new site of the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4).
Barrie
OPP locate armed man in Alliston
OPP in Alliston have located an armed man after a search on Tuesday.
Road rage driver handed conditional sentence
Nearly a year to the day Joshua Wheatley was caught on camera running a man over in an apparent road rage incident, the 22-year-old has been given a conditional sentence for six months, including partial house arrest with a curfew.
New report finds slowdown in cottage sales
A report conducted by Remax is shedding light on a lack of cottage sales this season.
Winnipeg
Avalanche eliminate Winnipeg Jets from playoffs with 6-3 road win
Mikko Rantanen's first two goals of the playoffs propelled the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday that clinched their opening-round playoff series in five games.
Peguis First Nation declares state of emergency over chronic flooding, deplorable housing conditions
Cheryl-Lee Spence and her children have been displaced by flooding on Peguis First Nation multiple times.
Winnipeg police respond to five incidents involving knives, hatchet in 24 hours
Winnipeg police were kept busy this week responding to a string of incidents involving knives and a hatchet.
Atlantic
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
Saint John, N.B., councillor says smashed home windows part of community’s 'mental health crisis'
A Saint John city councillor says vandalism to his Waterloo Village home points to larger issues surrounding mental health supports around the neighbourhood.
-
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Edmonton
Municipal political party forms in Edmonton as politicians continue Bill 20 debate
As municipal politicians in Alberta continue to question the need for a bill giving the province more powers over local governments, an Edmonton group has established a party it says will run candidates in next year's city elections.
'Person of interest' sought in Hangar 11 fire
Edmonton police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the Hangar 11 suspicious fire.
No. 1 CFL draft pick aims to make Elks roster this season
Joel Dublanko didn't have to wait long to learn where he'll be starting his CFL career. The Edmonton Elks selected the rugged linebacker first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The six-foot-three, 240-pound Dublanko was regarded as the most pro-ready draft prospect.
Calgary
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
Breach of personal information a concern following London Drugs 'cybersecurity incident': tech security expert
A Calgary-based technology security expert is raising concerns about the potential breach of personal data in a cyber security incident that forced London Drugs to close its doors.
Serious crash closes Highway 22 in M.D. of Ranchland
A serious collision in the Municipal District of Ranchland, Alta., has left Highway 22 impassable in both directions, Mounties say.
Regina
Sask. sees decrease in local businesses over past year: Statistics Canada
According to new numbers released from Statistics Canada, there was a decrease in local businesses in Saskatchewan over the past year.
'More than just statistics': Government of Saskatchewan proclaims Missing Persons Week
A ceremony and walk around Wascana Park was held in Regina on Tuesday to honour the more than 140 long-term missing persons in Saskatchewan.
Regina police say 8 people arrested during incident where officer was accidently shot
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
Saskatoon
'Brutal, cruel, and frankly inhumane': Sask. RCMP describe the sprawling investigation of Tiki Laverdiere's murder
The last of 10 people convicted in the brutal killing of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman was sentenced on Friday, closing a chapter on one of the largest homicide investigations for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigations unit.
'That fire was jumping roads': Sask. First Nation councillor pleads for caution in wake of runaway grass fire
A band councillor at Red Pheasant Cree Nation says he’s considering putting up surveillance cameras around the community in the wake of a runaway grass fire that nearly destroyed several homes on Monday.
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
Vancouver
Predators claw out 2-1 win over Canucks in Game 5, keep season alive
The Nashville Predators kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Shrewd investment or frivolous spending? Economic benefits of Vancouver World Cup games in question
When all three levels of government defended the ballooning price tag to host several 2026 FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver, they repeated a claim of significant economic benefits that experts and critics are questioning.
The night Pearl Jam rocked the Commodore Ballroom
On May 4, legendary Seattle grunge rockers Pearl Jam return to Vancouver for the first time in years, launching their 35-date Dark Matter tour with a concert at Rogers Arena. The highly anticipated event has a former radio promotions manager reminiscing about one of the most memorable concert promotion events in Vancouver history: a private show for the most dedicated Pearl Jam fans in town – and the tickets were absolutely free.
Vancouver Island
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
B.C. police are rarely charged for killing or harming civilians. A watchdog wants prosecutors' choices reviewed.
B.C.'s police watchdog wants a review of how prosecutors handle cases where officers kill or seriously harm members of the public, saying low rates of charges and convictions are casting doubt on the province's system of accountability.
Hosting Vancouver's FIFA World Cup games could cost half a billion dollars
Hosting seven games in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost more than half a billion dollars, according to an updated estimate provided Tuesday.