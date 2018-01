Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Motorists in the GTA can expect a difficult commute this morning as dense fog forms in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Toronto, Caledon, Mississauga, Brampton, York Region, and Durham Region this morning, warning of near-zero visibility in some spots.

“Areas of dense fog have developed again early this morning. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” the national weather agency warned.

The fog is expected to lift later this morning.

Toronto will see a high of 6 C Tuesday and there is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday this week.