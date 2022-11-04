Fog advisory for Toronto ends after days of reduced visibility

The fog hanging over Toronto and most of southern Ontario has lifted after days of limited visibility.

Environment Canada ended its fog advisory for the city and surrounding areas just before noon on Friday. Prior to that, the advisory had been in effect since Wednesday.

The national weather agency typically issues fog advisories when near zero visibility is expected. Large patches of fog could be observed in parts of the city and southern Ontario during the latter half of the week.

Incredible timelapse video captured the thick fog moving through Toronto Friday morning.



Latest weather updates here: https://t.co/kdfI6pLC5c pic.twitter.com/pZk8aMogtH — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) November 4, 2022

Toronto Pearson warned Friday morning that the fog could impact its operations and encouraged travellers to check their flight status before their arrival at the airport.

Environment Canada had expected the fog to clear late Friday morning to make way for a mix of sun and clouds.

It’s currently sitting at 14 degrees Celsius in Toronto with an expected high of 18 later this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back down to 14 degrees in the evening.