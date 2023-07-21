Five years on, Toronto's Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
The passage of time can feel disjointed for Ali Demircan.
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
"The images are still fresh and, time to time when I close my eyes, what I see is just carnage," he says.
"I don't feel like it's going to go away one day. I don't believe that I'm going to forget this."
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Demircan coped with the trauma of what happened during the Danforth Avenue shooting, in part, by getting involved in the advocacy community formed in the aftermath of the violence.
Being part of a movement pushing for gun control has helped to heal, he says.
"When you share your experiences, it's relieving," he says.
Demircan was with a group of friends at a parkette along Danforth Avenue on the night of July 22, 2018 when a man drew a semi-automatic handgun and opened fire.
Over the course of 10 minutes, the 29-year-old gunman fired into restaurants and on pedestrians as he walked west along the popular street, killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis while injuring 13 others before he turned the gun on himself.
Demircan isn't the only one whose sense of time has been warped by the shooting.
The violence itself can feel like it happened just yesterday, says Ken Price, whose daughter was shot alongside her friend Fallon.
But it seems like he and others affected by the shooting have been advocating for gun policy reform for a lot longer than the five years since the attack, Price says.
"I think for us, the reason we wanted to speak out is because to some degree it's preventable," Price says
Price and Demircan are two prominent members of Danforth Families for Safe Communities, an advocacy group formed by those directly affected by the shooting.
The group has spent the past years campaigning for stronger gun control laws and a public health approach to gun violence, testifying in front of parliamentary committees and petitioning ministers.
Price and his daughter are also partway through the process of a proposed class action lawsuit against the manufacturer of the gun used in the shooting.
Members of the Danforth Families group will be among those who gather on Saturday to mark five years since the shooting took place. The commemoration will take place in a city park, near two trees planted as memorials to Kozis and Fallon.
Through their advocacy efforts, the Danforth Families group helped draw support for a strengthened piece of gun reform legislation currently before the Senate.
Bill C-21 has been framed by the federal government as the most comprehensive suite of gun control reforms in a generation. If passed, it would legislate, among other provisions, a national freeze on handgun sales, a crackdown on homemade and untraceable so-called "ghost guns" and a technical definition of assault-style firearms intended to establish a permanent ban on future models.
"Now, let's see if this works," says Price.
People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening on Danforth, Ave. in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Mark Blinch
Countrywide trends over the past decade show firearm-related violent crimes are on the rise, especially in the rural north.
While Toronto is on pace for its fewest reported shootings over the past five years, gun violence still sends shockwaves through the city, such as when a woman was killed by a stray bullet earlier this month just blocks south from where the Danforth shooting took place.
For years, Price says the Danforth Families group has focused on what he calls the "skeleton" of the issue, such as gun control measures.
But now he is redoubling his focus on a public health approach to gun violence, which accounts for what he calls the "soft tissue" of the matter. It considers what role health care, education, housing and economic justice can play in preventing gun violence.
"They're certainly contributing factors," he says. "Some of us certainly recognize that the next frontier is the soft tissue."
Dr. Najma Ahmed had long thought gun violence requires a sustained public health response.
After a harrowing night of operating on Danforth shooting victims at St. Michael's Hospital, where Price's daughter was among those treated, Ahmed moved to bring together a group of like-minded physicians to form a national advocacy group: Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns.
Whether it's a mass shooting, suicide, domestic violence or an accidental discharge, Ahmed says each variation of gun violence is its own type of disease, with its own epidemiology, its own risk factors and treatments.
"The most important thing is to decrease the proliferation of these lethal weapons in our society, in our communities," says Ahmed, chief of surgery at St. Michael's Hospital and the advocacy group's co-chair.
"Because they're designed to kill and they're very effective in killing people."
On a recent afternoon, Price looks over at the parkette where Fallon was killed and his daughter was injured along with several others. As people sit on the edge of a fountain and others converse on benches, there's nothing to indicate the horror of what took place five years earlier.
Pictures of Kozis and Fallon, which had graced nearby light poles in the shooting's aftermath, are gone. But their spirit has not left, he says.
"Those pictures, whether they are there or not, will always be there, because there will always be a memory for us," he says. "For us, there is no moving on."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta’s to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
N.L. judge upholds Trudeau Foundation bid to have sex harassment suit heard in Quebec
The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court has sided with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in its bid to have a sexual harassment case heard in Quebec.
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Five years on, Toronto's Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting today, Paul Bernardo will stay at a medium-security prison after a review, and an increase to the Canada Child Benefit.
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
Montreal
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Police arrest five in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop, second location could open in Laval
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
More Quebecers on European getaways, Gaspesie top local destination: CAA survey
The traditional construction holiday kicks off this Sunday and runs until August 5. This summer, more Quebecers will be travelling to Europe, even though the majority will be vacationing in the province, according to a survey conducted by CAA-Quebec.
London
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
All watches and warnings lifted for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
All watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex and surrounding counties after powerful thunderstorms battered the region on Thursday.
-
OPP renew plea to locate Bayham, Ont. man missing for one year
Police in Elgin County are appealing once again to the public in helping locate a Bayham man who has been missing since June of last year.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes
Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.
-
'It has so much of an impact': Canada’s World Cup hype boosts local recreational soccer
As the Canadian Women’s National team hits the pitch for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, more girls are getting the itch to play in Waterloo Region.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau cuts appearance in Belleville, Ont., short as protesters swarm motorcade
An event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cut short in Belleville, Ont., today after nearly 100 protesters surrounded him and his motorcade.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service today
OC Transpo is detouring R1 replacement buses down Albert and Slater streets and launching a new shuttle bus from Lees Station to help deliver the "best possible service", as the O-Train shutdown continues for a fourth full day.
-
new this morning
new this morning | Rainy start to Friday after overnight storm
It's a rainy start to Friday after thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 21-23
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Windsor-Essex forecast for July 21, 2023
There is still a chance of showers Friday before things clear up briefly for Saturday and back to rain to close out the weekend.
-
Cleanup begins after swift Thursday thunderstorm
A thunderstorm that swiftly swept through Windsor-Essex Thursday left a trail of power outages and downed branches in its wake that look to take days to clean up.
Barrie
-
Human trafficking probe at autism camp leaves Ont. community shaken
One day after the owner of an Ontario camp for children with autism and her convicted sex offender husband were arrested in a human trafficking investigation, the focus turned to those left impacted.
-
Damage reported in Barrie after storm rolls through: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Simcoe County Thursday afternoon, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce damaging winds, hail and intense rain.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect released on bail
A fourth suspect charged in the kidnapping disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been released on bail.
Atlantic
-
Plans for overdose prevention site in Charlottetown moving forward, despite community push back
Many residents of Charlottetown are unsure on the announcement of an overdose prevention site in the city, after the meeting Wednesday got turned contentious.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
-
Some residents criticize police presence in rural N.B. communities
RCMP in New Brunswick have been under fire in some rural communities for what many are calling lack of services.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in northeast Calgary Friday.
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Electricity rates figure to be affordability and utilities minister Nathan Neudorf's 'toughest task'
Alberta’s affordability and utilities minister, Nathan Neudorf got his marching orders from premier Danielle Smith this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Vancouver
-
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Man arrested after pulling knife on paramedics, Vancouver police say
A man who allegedly pulled a knife on paramedics was arrested in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening by police officers who surrounded the ambulance with weapons drawn.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wear down Edmonton Elks in 28-14 victory
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros unleashed a long bomb to show that he had solved the Edmonton Elks' defence in the second half of a 28-14 win Thursday.