TORONTO -- Durham Region officials say that five more residents of a long-term care home in Oshawa have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the facility’s death toll to six.

There are currently 27 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at Hillsdale Terraces, including the deceased. Six staff members at the facility have also tested positive.

The first resident death was confirmed by provincial officials on March 24. The female resident, who was in her 90s, was rushed to Lakeridge Health in Oshawa for treatment, but died as a result of the virus.

No information has been released regarding the genders or ages of the 5 other deceased patients.

The spread of COVID-19 has disproportionately affected seniors’ residences and long-term care homes across the province. Public health officials say that there are currently 44 outbreaks at these facilities across Ontario, which account for more than 50 deaths reported by the province.