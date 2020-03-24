TORONTO -- A resident of a long-term care home in Oshawa dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak has died of the disease, provincial officials confirmed Tuesday.

Last week, Hillsdale Terraces, in the Ritson Road North and Rossland Road east area, reported that four of its residents across two wards - two women, ages 92 and 80, and two men, ages 71 and 68 - tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Ontario Ministry of Health confirmed that a resident of the home, a woman in her 90s, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to Lakeridge Health in Oshawa for treatment.

She passed away on Monday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family and our thoughts are with them during this very sad time,” said Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health. “It is truly unfortunate that this man’s tragic passing underscores the need for us to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

A Durham Region Public Health spokesperson there are four other residents of the facility who tested positive for COVID-19. Four other residents are awaiting test results and eleven other residents have been isolated as a precaution.

All the other impacted patients have been isolated in their rooms.

There are at least five retirement or long-term care residences in the province that have reported at least one case of COVID-19, including a veterans care facility on the campus of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., a nursing home in Markham and a nursing home in Scarborough.