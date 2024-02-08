TORONTO
Toronto

    • Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home

    Share

    Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.

    York Regional Police provided an update Thursday on their investigation into the Feb. 1 incident at a residence near Yonge Street and Carrville Road.

    Investigators said the other two deceased individuals were a 41-year-old man and a 36-year old woman.

    The identities of the deceased, and their relationship to one another, were not disclosed by police.

    Post-mortem examinations have been completed, police said, but the causes of death were also not released.

    Officers were first called to the home on MacKay Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. last Thursday to check on the “wellbeing of the occupants.” It’s unclear who made the call to police.

    A homicide investigation followed, but police said at the time there was no threat to public safety.

    Yellow police tape cordons off a home where a police investigation is underway in Richmond Hill Thursday, February 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin)

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News