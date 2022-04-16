Five men injured after drive-by shooting in Toronto

Multiple people have injuries following a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in a parking lot in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Four men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital and the other two were transported to a trauma centre.

A fifth male victim also made his own way to hospital, police said. All of the victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe all of the victims are in their 20s.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue car but no further suspect information has been released.

Const. David Hopkinson said it’s fortunate that the brazen shooting didn’t have a worse outcome.

“We do have and we have located bullet holes in other cars and in other areas surrounding this. Had there been other people standing nearby they could have easily been struck by the stray bullets and that could have ended very tragically,” he told CP24 Saturday morning.

We're very very lucky. I say lucky- we have five victims in hospital- but we're lucky that more people did not get hurt.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.