TORONTO -- Police have issued a warning after five luxury vehicles were stolen from different driveways in Ajax.

The vehicles were stolen between Nov. 6 and Nov. 21, investigators say, in the area bordered by Taunton Road, Kingston Road, Church Street North and Lake Ridge Road.

Police said the suspects stole mostly Lexus SUV’s and one Mercedes CL.

“These vehicles were locked and taken without the keys during the night,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “It is believed that the suspects are reprogramming the factory settings on these vehicles and gaining access with a newly programmed key.”

No suspect information has been provided to investigators, but police believe they were operating a dark-coloured SUV.

In the news release, police reminded car owners to lock their vehicles and park them in garages if one is available.

“It’s also important to park your vehicle in a well-lit area and consider video surveillance on your property.”

Anyone with information about the thefts is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 2562 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.