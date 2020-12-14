Ontario’s first few thousand doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine touched down in Hamilton late on Sunday night, and are expected to reach Toronto later on Monday morning.

A UPS cargo plane carrying the vaccine landed in Hamilton, with some of the first 6,000 doses of vaccine expected to arrive at a UHN hospital site in Toronto around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Doses of the vaccine will also head to The Ottawa Hospital, but are likely coming from a plane that landed at Mirabel Airport in Montreal due to its proximity.

The province expects to begin inoculations on Tuesday, with priority given to long-term care workers.

Premier Doug Ford was on the tarmac at John C. Munro Airport in Hamilton to watch the vaccine come down off the plane.

“The province has been preparing for this day for months and we are ready for the road ahead,” his office said Monday. “It’s time to start vaccinating Ontarians. It’s time to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 16 deaths.