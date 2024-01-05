First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill, Ont. Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre streets, for reports of an injury to an infant just after 6 p.m.
York Regional Police said officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive infant in the home.
Despite life-saving efforts, police said the infant was pronounced dead in hospital.
The cause of death has not been released.
In an update Friday morning, police said a first-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the investigation.
The name of the accused has not been released. It’s unclear what relationship, if any, they share with the victim.
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Thornhill on Jan. 4, 2024.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects.
A neighbour speaking to CTV News Toronto before the child was transported to hospital said a couple in their 30s lives at the home.
“I’m shocked. I'm nervous. I'm scared,” Vivian Do said.
Do said the baby was born this past summer.
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
