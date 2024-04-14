TORONTO
Toronto

Firefighters utilize inflatable rescue raft after car rolls into ditch in North York

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share

Toronto fire crews utilized an inflatable raft to rescue three people inside a vehicle that rolled into a ditch in North York on Sunday morning.

According to the Toronto Fire Service, the vehicle left the roadway in the area of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. and became “partially submerged.”

Crews then used an inflatable vessel to rescue the individuals, they said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear and TFS did not provide details on whether the occupants sustained injuries.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News