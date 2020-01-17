TORONTO -- A Toronto firefighter charged after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a fire truck responding to an emergency call will remain on active duty.

Fire crews were responding to a call on Dec. 16 just after 3.30 p.m. when the girl was struck in the Oakwood Avenue and Rosemount Avenue area.

Police said the 11-year-old girl was crossing west on Oakwood Avenue, in the crosswalk, when she was struck by the front of the fire truck.

The girl remains in hospital after being transported by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

The firefighter, who was driving the truck, has since been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm and pass stopped vehicle at crossover.

"The firefighter driving the truck remains on active duty," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a news release on Friday.

"He is a highly trained and experienced firefighter with more than 22 years of service with Toronto Fire Services."

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire Toronto Fire Services team, are with the young girl and her family during this difficult time. Each of us sincerely hopes for a full and speedy recovery."

"Neither I nor Toronto Fire Services will be commenting further, as this matter is now before the courts."