TORONTO -- A young girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a fire truck in Toronto.

Authorities were called to Oakwood Avenue and Rosemount Avenue just before 3.30 p.m. after the girl was struck.

Police said the girl, aged under 10, is being rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

A short time ago, a @Toronto_Fire truck struck a young girl while on an emergency response to a fire. A full investigation is underway by @TorontoPolice and TFS. Thankful that she is reported to be in stable condition. I extend my wishes for a speedy and full recovery. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 16, 2019

Police said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.