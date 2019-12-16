Girl rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by fire truck
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 4:05PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 16, 2019 6:42PM EST
TORONTO -- A young girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a fire truck in Toronto.
Authorities were called to Oakwood Avenue and Rosemount Avenue just before 3.30 p.m. after the girl was struck.
Police said the girl, aged under 10, is being rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.