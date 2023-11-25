Fire put out at park in Kensington Market: police
A fire has been put out at Bellevue Square Park, Toronto police said in a Saturday morning tweet.
Police said they initially received the call for a fire in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. “Numerous” tents in the park were on fire, per police.
The fires have since been put out and surrounding roads have re-opened.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. More to come.
