Fire put out at park in Kensington Market: police

A fire has been put out at Bellevue Square Park, Toronto police said in a Saturday morning tweet.

Police said they initially received the call for a fire in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. “Numerous” tents in the park were on fire, per police.

The fires have since been put out and surrounding roads have re-opened.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. More to come.

