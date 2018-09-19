

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A fire that began in a garage quickly engulfed a home and three vehicles in Caledon, fire officials say.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. at a home on Old School Road near Airport Road.

Fire crews used tanker trucks to bring water to the site to fight the fire. The blaze was under control around 3 p.m.

“The house suffered extensive damage,” Caledon Fire Chief Darryl Bailey said. “However, the good news is there are no injuries reported.”

The homeowners met firefighters on arrival and are now staying with friends.

Neighbours report seeing thick, black smoke rising from the home.

“I was listening to music and I started hearing kind of like a pop,” Kenvel Morales said. “I came out and it was all smokey.”

Another resident said he saw a “dark plume” of smoke over the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.