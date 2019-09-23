

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze on industrial lands in Vaughan.

Crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Highway 27 Monday afternoon after heavy black smoke started to billow in the area.

According to Toronto police, there were reports of a carpet on fire in or near a trailer in the area. The trailer soon became fully engulfed in flame, police said.



Smoke billows from a two-alarm fire near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue Monday September 23, 2019.(CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Fire said that multiple tractor trailers soon caught fire. The blaze breached a fence, officials said, and crossed CN rail tracks.

Trains are holding in the area as crews work to put the fire out. Aerial units are on scene.

No injuries have been reported.