TORONTO
Toronto

Two hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police
Share

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a reported shooting in Etobicoke last night.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they received a call for a shooting at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the Queensway and North Queen St area.

Responding officers were unable to locate a victim.

Police said that about 20 minutes later, officers were called to a local hospital after two men walked in having suffered serious injury from gunshot wounds.

When reached for further information, TPS declined to confirm if the two calls were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, as the investigation is ongoing. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no ‘traitors’ in Liberal caucus

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News