

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A fire at a winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake Tuesday afternoon had the potential to be “catastrophic,” according to the region’s deputy fire chief.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. at Colaneri Estate Winery, near Concession 6 and Queenston roads.

Nick Ruller, the deputy chief of Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire & Emergency Services, said that officers were called to the area after receiving reports that skids were on fire at the back of the structure.

“On route, our staff witnessed heavy black smoke from a distance and subsequently upgraded to a second alarm,” Ruller told CP24.

Images from the scene showed large flames and thick, black smoke rising from what appears to be a structure on the property.

Ruller said that the fire was under control in just over 30 minutes and did not extend to the main building of the winery. No injuries were reported.

“It’s a very significant incident,” Ruller said. “The potential for this to extend into this structure, this is a really large winery, the potential here for this to be catastrophic is significant.”

“The crews did a great job in keeping this at bay."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.