TORONTO
Toronto

    • Fire at Hells Angels retail store being investigated by Toronto Police

    A Hells Angel retail store near Carlaw and Eastern in Toronto is seen on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (CTV Toronto) A Hells Angel retail store near Carlaw and Eastern in Toronto is seen on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (CTV Toronto)
    Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.

    The Toronto Police Service said it received reports of a fire at the building near Carlaw and Eastern avenues just after 12:30 p.m.

    When crews arrived, they encountered a fire in the foyer of the building and quickly extinguished it, Toronto Fire Services said.

    No injuries have been reported, they said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    Drivers are being advised of delays in the area as Carlaw Avenue is closed from Lakeshore Boulevard to Eastern Avenue for the investigation.

