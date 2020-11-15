TORONTO -- Fines were issued by bylaw officers Saturday following a large gathering in Brampton for Diwali in a parking lot of a temple.

Police said that officers were at Gurdwara Nanaska, located on McLaughlin Road South, north of Highway 407, to direct traffic for a drive-in event that night and noticed an increase in pedestrians coming to the area.

“Within a short time, a ton of pedestrian traffic started to come and gather in the parking lot, gather in surrounding parking lots as well as enter the temple, which is in strict violation of our current restrictions in Peel Region," Const. Sarah Patten said.

"So, we did contact bylaw, and our officers have been assisting the bylaw officers to get everyone to disperse."

The temple shut down their parking lot after being directed by bylaw officers.

Speaking with CP24 on Sunday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed that there were fines issued in connection with the event on McLaughlin Road South. He also said that at least two other large celebratory events were held in the city for Diwali and were attended by bylaw officers.

Brown did not say how many people were fined or if fines were issued at all three gatherings.

“The amount, it will be up to a justice of the peace, but the fines were issued,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate because, you know the vast majority of the city was doing a good job. I was checking in every hour with bylaw to see how it was going and until that point I was encouraged that we were getting a high level of compliance.”

Fifty-seven fines were also issued for the use of long-range fireworks on private property, Brown said.

At the same time, Brown added that the events were the result of “a couple of bad apples” and that most of Brampton complied with the health restrictions in place.

Peel Region has been placed in the “red” zone of the province’s tiered plan, which places restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining and fitness facilities. The public health unit responsible for the area has also implemented further health measures in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, which included virtual celebration of religious occasions.

Under these restrictions, social gatherings celebrating holidays and life events are not permitted in business establishments. Religious services are restricted to 30 per cent capacity indoors (up to 50 people maximum).

There is also a gathering limit for organized public events of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. However, the province says that for religious services, weddings and funerals, that number increases to 100 people outdoors.

Residents of Peel Region have been urged by public health officials to restrict their contact to members of their household and essential supports only.