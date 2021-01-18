TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a single-day drop in new COVID-19 case numbers as testing for the disease slumps.

Health officials logged 2,578 infections of the novel coronavirus Monday after recording more than 2,900 cases daily for most of the month of January.

Monday’s report marks the lowest number of new cases in Ontario since Jan. 1 when 2,476 were logged. And with only 40,301 COVID-19 tests processed in the previous day, the province’s positivity rate has climbed to 6.6 per cent.

The last time test numbers fell below the 40,000 mark was on Jan. 5 when just over 35,000 swabs were processed.

Meanwhile, 24 deaths related to the disease were documented across the province in the last 24-hour period and 2,826 other cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health.

Ontario’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 240,364, including 5,433 deaths and 206,310 recoveries.

There are currently 28,621 active cases of the virus in Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.