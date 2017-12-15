

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old woman has been struck and killed by a truck as she crossed the street near St. Lawrence Market.

The incident happened at Church and Front streets at around 12:35 p.m.

Police say that the female pedestrian ended up underneath the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man, meanwhile, was also hit by the truck and was taken to hospital with a minor foot injury.

Const. Clint Stibbe said police have spoken to a number of witnesses but are seeking more. They are also canvasing nearby businesses to collect security camera footage.

“I’m sure there will be some cameras here that did capture what happened,” Stibbe told reporters near the collision scene.

Stibbe said that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

The eastbound lanes of Front Street remain open but westbound lanes are closed until Yonge.

Stibbe said the woman’s body has not been moved as they await the coroner. The Ministry of Labour has also been called to the scene.