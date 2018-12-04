Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:21PM EST
A female pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 7:45 pm. near Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
The Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene.
More to come.