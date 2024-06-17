TORONTO
Toronto

    • Female driver in critical condition after Mississauga rollover

    A black vehicle was involved in a rollover collision in Mississauga on Monday. A black vehicle was involved in a rollover collision in Mississauga on Monday.
    A female driver is in critical condition after a rollover collision in Mississauga, police say.

    Peel Regional Police were called to a crash at Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road, which they said possibly involved multiple vehicles, just before 6:50 p.m.

    They said that a male driver was taken to a local hospital, while a female driver was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    Footage from the scene shows a black vehicle flipped upside down along with the front of a red Dodge Ram heavily-damaged and a dent above the front wheel on the driver’s side of a silver Honda.

    An investigation is ongoing. More details to come.

