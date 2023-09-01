Federal housing minister responds to Greenbelt scandal after meeting with Doug Ford

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution

The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton