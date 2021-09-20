TORONTO -- Live election results in Canada are coming in as a 36-day campaign comes to an end.

Throughout the 2021 federal election campaign, political leaders have spent significant time in the Greater Toronto Area trying to drum up support for local candidates and secure seats in what experts call a pivotal region in Canada.

But, heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen.

Polls in Ontario closed at 9:30 p.m.

Live election results are beginning to flow in across the province.