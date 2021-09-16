TORONTO -- A man who had been abducted early Thursday morning has been located hours later following a shooting and home invastion that left one of his sons dead and the other in critical condition, Hamilton police say.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads in the city's Mount Hope neighbourhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the men, who are brothers in their 20s, were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man has subsequently died from his injuries, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Their father was “forcefully taken” from the residence in a dark SUV, according to police.

The abducted man has been identified as 63-year-old Faqir Ali.

Roughly six hours after the incident, police said Ali was located after being dumped by a vehicle near Beach Boulevard in Hamilton.

Ali was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, all three victims lived at the residence.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

No information on suspects has been released.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating.

There is a large police presence in the area and the public is asked to stay away from the scene.

"We're appealing to any other individuals that may have heard, seen, may have camera footage or surveillance in the area to come forward and assist us," Const. Indy Bharaj told reporters Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.