Fatal shooting outside Woburn Collegiate renews calls for stronger gun laws
The fatal shooting of a teenager on Oct. 31 outside Woburn Collegiate brought back a flood of painful feelings for the Khoswari family.
Back on Jan. 20, 2020, the family’s youngest son and brother, 15-year-old Safiullah, Safi for short, was gunned down just steps from the Scarborough high school.
A then-15-year-old Toronto boy was arrested about 20 minutes after the shooting. The young offender, who was not named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with second-degree murder. That charge has since been withdrawn, Toronto Police Service’s homicide squad told CP24.com. Police said they aren’t commenting further on the case, which at this point remains unsolved.
“It’s been really hard. This news has brought a lot of anxiety for me and my family,” said Safi’s oldest brother Ahmad Khoswari.
“Our family has forever been changed.”
Khoswari said the hardest part is not knowing who is responsible for Safi’s murder.
“(Safi) got caught in the crossfire. …We don’t have closure. We’ve been left in the dark for more than two years,” he said, adding the bullet that struck and killed his brother was actually intended for the teen who was initially arrested and charged.
“It’s hard to think, to focus. We’re just trying to live life, to look forward.”
Safiullah Khosrawi, 15, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police. (Toronto Police Service)
Just over a week ago, Toronto police made an arrest in the recent murder of another teenager in the community, 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier. A 17-year-old boy, whose identity cannot be revealed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in to police on Nov. 3.
Local MPP Mitzie Hunter, who has long advocated for community safety and well-being, has brought forward a number of private member’s bills in an ongoing effort to address gun violence both in her community and across the province.
Five years ago, she introduced Bill 30 – Fighting Back Against Handguns Act, 2018, which called on the province to allow municipalities to ban the sale of handgun ammunition within their boundaries. That private member’s bill, which would have amended the Ammunition Regulation Act, 1994, passed the first reading, but was defeated on the second one in October 2018.
In June 2019, Hunter introduced Bill 129, The Safe and Healthy Community Act, which among other things proposed amending the Health Insurance Act and the Health Protection and Promotion Act to declare gun violence a public health issue, however the session ended and so the bill “died on the Order Papers” as it had only passed first reading.
Last December, Hunter re-introduced The Safe and Healthy Community Act, which was then known as Bill 60. The bill, which also called for boards of health across the province to put in place programs and services to reduce gun violence and increase the capacity of the community to assist survivors and others affected by it, passed the first reading and got to committee, however the government refused to move to have it studied and once again it died on the Order Paper when the election was called.
The past August, Hunter once again re-introduced the same bill, which is now known as Bill 9. It made it to the second reading, but was voted down on Sept. 8.
In a recent note to the community, Hunter said she’s “heartbroken about the loss of life and the loss of innocence for the young people exposed to this (latest) tragic incident.”
“In speaking with Trustee Zakir Patel, it was clear to me that this act of violence shattered a peaceful setting and terrified our community as a whole. Furthermore it underscores the urgent need for immediate and meaningful action towards ending gun violence,” Hunter wrote, adding shootings like the one that happened on Oct. 31 have a “deep intergenerational impact.”
“I know that the transformative power of community is key in addressing gun violence and that’s why I have continued to advocate for legislation that recognizes it is a public health issue,” she said.
“It is critical that we strengthen our commitment to increasing support, particularly at the community level and especially for our youth. It has never been more important to unlock and mobilize urgently needed resources that will help make Scarborough safer.”
On the day of the murder, Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement that read in part:
“Schools should be safe for everyone and absolutely free of guns and violence,” he wrote.
“This latest incident makes me very angry and I intend to sit down with police and school board officials to see what more we might do to ensure the safety of students, educators and staff in and around our schools.”
The following morning, Toronto District School Board's Director of Education Colleen Russell-Rawlins said a “multi-pronged” approach is needed to prevent violent crimes in school, including action from the school board and different levels of government.
Khoswari, meanwhile, said what happened to his brother and the pain his family has endured as a result of Safi’s death could have happened to anyone.
He said concrete steps must be taken now and stronger laws put in place to get guns off the streets.
“Kids are out there shooting at each other,” he said.
“We need to get control of the guns and the violence. How many kids need to die for the government to act?”
With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Explosion on major Istanbul avenue kills 4; cause unclear
An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said.
Dallas air show crash leaves 6 dead after vintage military planes collide
Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said.
LIVE | Canada set to announce FIFA Men's World Cup squad for first time in 36 years
Head coach John Herdman is set to announce Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup to be held in Qatar.
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | 'Too sad to sleep': Montreal family still desperate for answers weeks after 17-year-old Feng Tian's disappearance
Feng Tian, a 17-year-old boy last seen in Montreal over three weeks ago, is still missing. His family has spent the past month desperately searching for answers, all while navigating a new country and new languages.
-
Spouse to appear in court in woman's homicide south of Montreal
A man will face charges following the killing of a 60-year-old woman on Saturday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie region. The woman's spouse was arrested Saturday night by Sûreté du Québec (SQ). It is the same individual who was arrested and questioned by police in the evening.
-
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
On Quebec's Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty.
London
-
More than $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich home during break-in
While a Goderich homeowner was away, police say someone broke into their house overnight and stole more than $100,000 in cash.
-
Mustangs battle snow and Queen’s to win Yates Cup Championship 44-16
When the snow started falling just before kickoff, Keon Edwards had his backup shoes ready
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make a rare Sunday announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today at 11 a.m.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after train derails in Kitchener
Officials said there were no injuries after a train derailed overnight in Kitchener.
-
News of de-occupation of Kherson hits close to home for some Waterloo residents
A couple of Waterloo residents, who grew up near the city of Kherson, are hopeful their hometown will be among the next to see the withdrawal of Russian troops.
-
Incident of man sprayed with noxious substance sparks concerns in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating an assault that took place on Nov. 11 in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
-
Ban on single-use plastic bags take effect in the Sault this week
On Nov. 15, a bylaw passed by city council this summer will come into effect, banning the use of plastic checkout bags and plastic bags used for takeout food.
-
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa ranks on the list of the world's best cities
Ottawa is one of five Canadian cities to crack a new list of the top 100 cities in the world.
-
'Solidarity Saturday': Ottawa education workers call on province for better deal
Education workers and supporters rallied in an Ottawa suburb on Saturday, pushing for a better contract from the provincial government.
-
Community Christmas markets ring in the start of the holiday season
The snow has yet to fall in the Ottawa region, but the holiday spirit is alive in North Grenville as the Kemptville Campus transformed into a Christmas market this weekend.
Windsor
-
A steady flow of snow Saturday ushered in a sudden change in season
The UHC Hub of Opportunities launched their annual Coats for Kids campaign at the Roundhouse Centre
-
Fallen Firefighter Memorial monument unveiled in Tecumseh
A new Fallen Firefighter Memorial monument was unveiled in front of Tecumseh Fire on Lesperance road Saturday morning
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make a rare Sunday announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today at 11 a.m.
Barrie
-
Barrie education workers take part in regional CUPE solidarity rallies
Just days after agreeing to get back to work and the negotiation table, CUPE members were back protesting on Saturday outside MP offices across the province.
-
-
One man charged in connection to robbery in Midland
Southern Georgian Bay OPP have charged a man in connection to a robbery in Midland.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Post-tropical storm Nicole hits the Maritimes Saturday
Many Halifax residents woke up to power outages Saturday as remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole rolled through the Maritimes.
-
2023 World Juniors brings possible economic boom to Moncton
There's no doubt the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will provide a big boost to Moncton's economy, but without Team Canada playing any round robin games at the Avenir Centre, just how much of an impact will there be?
Calgary
-
Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid
Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka.
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
-
Calgary's homicide unit investigating fatal morning shooting in Falconridge
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Falconridge back-alley Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in May 2021 homicide investigation
After more than a year, police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from May 2021.
-
U of W students and security threatened by man with machete; police arrest suspect
One man has been taken into custody after police say a suspect was swinging a machete on the University of Winnipeg campus and threatening students and security.
-
What is the future of working from home in Canada?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Vancouver
-
B.C. anti-pipeline activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting
Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
-
'We're expecting a big year': Frigid forecast could make for ideal conditions on the slopes
Cypress Mountain saw big crowds hit the slopes on opening day Saturday.
-
West Vancouver officer injured in rockslide that 'destroyed' police vehicle
A West Vancouver police officer is expected to make a full recovery after suffering head lacerations in a rockslide that "destroyed" their vehicle Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
Surgeries at this private surgery centre in Edmonton will be paid for by AHS
A new private surgery facility has opened in Edmonton to perform orthopedic surgeries.