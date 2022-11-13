Fatal shooting outside Woburn Collegiate renews calls for stronger gun laws

Toronto police officers investigate a fatal shooting on Oct. 31 outside Scarborough's Woburn Collegiate. (Steve Ryan/Twitter) Toronto police officers investigate a fatal shooting on Oct. 31 outside Scarborough's Woburn Collegiate. (Steve Ryan/Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton