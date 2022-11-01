Teen fatally shot outside Toronto high school identified by police

Toronto police have identified a teenager who was fatally shot in front of a Toronto public school Monday afternoon and they say they are looking for another teen suspected in his killing.

Police responded to Woburn Collegiate Institute on Ellesmere Road, just east of Markham Road, at around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the victim was shot in front of the school.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed the boy to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Toronto police identified him Tuesday as 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guer of Toronto.

Following the shooting, a 15-year-old boy attended a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. He was transported to another hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Investigators have described the suspect in the shooting as a boy in his teens, with a thin build who was wearing dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.