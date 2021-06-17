TORONTO -- A male driver is dead following a collision in Uxbridge on Thursday morning, Durham Region Police say.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a water truck on Ashworth Road, east of Concession Road 6.

It is reported that a pickup truck was driving east on Ashworth Road when it collided with a water truck that was parked on the road.

“The driver of the pickup truck was extricated by the other workers on scene where they began to perform CPR,” Durham Region Police Const. Crystal Fitzgerald said at the scene.

Paramedics tried to revive the male but he was pronounced dead on scene, Fitzgerald said.

The pickup truck ignited into flames after the driver was removed and has since been put out, Fitzgerald added.

It is not known if the driver of the water truck was at the scene at the time of the collision.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.