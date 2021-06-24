Advertisement
Fatal collision closes section of Hwy. 400 in North York
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 8:01AM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
TORONTO -- Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 400 in North York this morning.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Finch Avenue.
Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.
The southbound lanes of the highway are closed for the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.