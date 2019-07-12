

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Drake fans hoping to score a seat or a plot of grass to sit on at this year’s OVO Fest better have deep pockets.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m., a day after the Toronto rapper officially announced the concert would be returning to Toronto after a year hiatus.

Many fans took to social media to complain about waiting in a queue of more than 2,000 people to try and get a ticket to the ninth edition of OVO Fest, only to find out that tickets were either sold out or the cost on was way beyond their price range.

By the time fans were able to purchase tickets online, they said the cost to stand on the lawn located behind the seated portion of Toronto’s Budweiser Amphitheatre was at least $500 for a single ticket. As well, fans hoping to sit at the show said they would have to shell out more than $1,000.

According to some social media posts, a few floor seats were going for as much as $2,500, while an exclusive platinum seat in section 201 was being sold for $10,000.

Really sucks how Drake is doing his fans this year with these ridiculous prices. Goes to show the artist doesn’t really care about the fans, just the money... �� #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/qQ8m0ThwO8 — ⁶�� October’s finest �� (@ovotellie) July 12, 2019

.@Drake, I’m sorry but $5k for section 201 and $500 for a lawn ticket? AND the tickets keep getting more expensive with each refresh #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/5MoqixAQRo — Martin Hoang Nguyen (@TheMartinNguyen) July 12, 2019

The headlining artists gracing the stage for the Aug. 4 show include B2K, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Mario, Pretty Ricky and Bobby V. A number of fans said that the lineup was similar to B2K’s Millennium Tour earlier this year.

Drake also announced Canada’s first OVO Summit, which is scheduled to take place on the Friday and Saturday before the concert.

The event is described on its website as an “immersive conference or Canadian creatives and lifestyle entrepreneurs looking to grow their careers, hone their skills and make a lasting impact on the creative economy.”

Tickets for the OVO Summit are already sold out.

Drake is expected to perform on Aug. 5.

