Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl is suing her daughter’s school board after she was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
Sjanita-Marie Harrison said Tuesday she is taking the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) to court over a number of alleged failings on the school’s part to protect her daughter.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I’m upset. It’s been a long six months. I want my self back, I want my daughter’s finger back,” Harrison said at a news conference in Hamilton.
Harrison said her then four-year-old daughter, Autymn-Rose, was in a washroom at Prince of Wales Elementary School in November 2022 when a student slammed the door on her hand.
She said as a result of the incident, her daughter’s finger was crushed and she was placed in an ambulance unaccompanied by school personnel. At the hospital, Harrison said doctors were forced to partially amputate her daughter’s finger.
Harrison’s lawsuit against the HWDSB alleges that the board, at a systemic level, did not act in a reasonable manner to prevent the incident and said the negligence regarding bullying and student safety left her daughter physically disfigured and emotionally damaged.
Autymn-Rose Harrison, 5, is seen in this undated image. (Supplied)
Harrison is calling on the school board to provide immediate health support and compensation for harm experienced and the termination of staff and executive members who she alleges “failed to uphold student safety and accountability with respect to the incident in question.”
“I’d like to be able to take her to play basketball and do the things that she used to be able to do. I’d like her to go back to school. She hasn’t been back in school since,” Harrison said.
A spokesperson for the HWDSB called the incident “terrible” and told CTV News Toronto that the board was sorry for the incident.
“We want to express our compassion to the family and to the student for the injury that was sustained and we're taking in their feedback,” Shawn McKillop said.
Autymn-Rose Harrison's mother, Sjanita-Marie, speaks at a news conference on Mar. 28, 2023.
“We have been in contact with the mother and we continue to have conversations with her. No one wants to go through an injury like this at a school, but when it happens, we are prepared.”
McKillop addressed the allegations that Harrison’s daughter was forced to travel in an ambulance to hospital alone, and said there are procedures in place for incidents like this that staff members follow “the best we can.”
“I want parents to know when their children are in our care we are doing everything we can do support that child.”
A very shy Autymn-Rose, who turned five-years-old on Tuesday, was at the news conference and briefly addressed the reporters in attendance by saying, “Thank you for helping me, love you guys.”
Harrison said she has since relocated her family following the incident due to the emotional toll it’s taken on them.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture gets two years' jail but flees
A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces.
Some Flair customers say they're owed more after plane seizures, flight cancellations
Flair Airlines said Monday it has reimbursed virtually all 1,900 passengers whose flights were cancelled after the seizure of four of the carrier's planes earlier this month, but some customers say they are owed more money.
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
Here's why advocates want 'femicide' in Canada's Criminal Code
Advocates against women's violence are urging the government to add femicide to the Criminal Code, saying it would bring further awareness to the term and the tragedies it describes.
Montreal
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Group finds 79 per cent of Airbnb listings in Quebec last month not certified
According to a report by housing rights group RCLALQ, 79 per cent of the 29,482 rentals offered on Airbnb in Quebec in February were not certified.
-
Montreal single-use plastics ban comes into effect, covering range of products
A Montreal municipal bylaw banning the use of single-use plastic items comes into effect today, with glasses, stir sticks, straws and utensils among the items that will be prohibited.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
-
Teens arrested after armed robbery in London
Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.
-
Unexpected highway closure near St. Thomas
Commuters travelling in south St. Thomas had some unexpected headaches Tuesday morning. Two major roadways were part of emergency closures in the southeast part of the city.
Kitchener
-
Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington
A collision in Centre Wellington downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road on Tuesday.
-
Guelph council approves additional $35.5 million to build South End Community Centre
Guelph is moving ahead with building a rec centre in the city’s south end despite the increased cost of construction.
-
Driver and company charged after tractor-trailer loses pair of wheels on Hwy. 403
A truck driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged and had and his vehicle taken out of service after two wheels came off its trailer on Highway 403 near Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury murder trial jury expected to begin deliberations
After five weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury of 13 is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Kanata
Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a fire in a one-storey bungalow in the 200 block of Castlefrank Road, just off Glamorgan Drive.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police seek suspect in convenience store theft with a knife
Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife.
-
Power outage reported in Tecumseh after Riverside Drive crash
A crash on Riverside Drive has caused a power outage in Tecumseh.
-
20-year-old Windsor driver stopped for stunt driving twice in 6 months
Windsor police say they have charged a 20-year-old driver with stunt driving and it wasn’t the first time they pulled him over.
Barrie
-
Kitchener, Ont. man identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run over the weekend
Provincial police released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the Municipality of Meaford on Saturday in an alleged hit-and-run.
-
Woman charged with driving impaired after crashing into guardrail on Hwy 11
According to provincial police, the 35-year-old woman collided with the guardrail on Monday night, causing the vehicle to lose a wheel before crashing into the ditch in Oro-Medonte.
-
Collingwood's Grain Terminals redevelopment plans are in the works
On Monday, Collingwood residents got their first look at the proposed vision for the $2 million revitalization of the iconic grain terminals.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
Wanted Wentworth man may be armed: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County has obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man it says may be armed.
-
'All I want to know is where he is': Moncton-area woman pleads for help in finding missing brother
After nine days with no answers, a Moncton-area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, Brian Lewis.
Calgary
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
'A miracle': Advocate says help being planned for victims of Calgary house explosion
A leader in Calgary's South Sudanese community says efforts will be made to provide financial help to 10 people seriously injured in a house explosion.
-
Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Martindale
One woman was sent to hospital on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing.
Winnipeg
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
-
Murder charge laid following fatal apartment fire
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman following an apartment fire in January.
-
Calls for Winnipeg police board chair to step down over use of 'thin blue line' image
A police abolitionist group is calling on a Winnipeg city councillor to apologize and step down as police board chair after using what some consider to be a divisive symbol in a tweet earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
'Hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away': Vancouver salon asks locals to watch for costly stolen items
A Vancouver hairstylist is asking locals to be on the lookout for tools that were stolen from the salon she works at over the weekend.
-
Fire breaks out in New Westminster, displacing residents of apartment building
Dozens of New Westminster residents have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment building Monday evening.
-
Vancouver city council considers tighter rules on bear spray sales amid spike in violence
Vancouver city council is considering cracking down on the sale of bear spray.
Edmonton
-
Man still in hospital after police-involved shooting in Red Deer
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information about an incident that started in a Walmart parking lot, and led to an officer-involved shooting.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.