Police are investigating a shooting at a North York apartment building that left one teen dead.

Officers were called to a building near Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street at around 1 a.m. after multiple residents reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a male in a stairwell suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not publicly named the deceased but family and friends have identified him as 16-year-old Hanad Abdullahi.

Police say three suspects, who appeared to be in their early 20s, fled the area in a dark-coloured Honda.

Homicide detectives, the coroner, and forensic officers were spotted at the building on Thursday morning.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance footage in the area.

A distraught young woman, who identified herself as a friend of the victim, spoke to reporters on Thursday, criticizing management for a lack of security in the building.

"What is the point of putting security in the building if they are never here," she yelled. He was a kid."

The boy's mother told CTV News Toronto that her son was playing video games at another unit in the building until 12:30 a.m.

She said he was on his way back to their apartment when he was shot in the stairwell.