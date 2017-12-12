

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





It’s time to bundle up, Toronto.

The city’s medical officer of health issued an extreme cold weather alert on Tuesday as wind chill values are expected to dip below -16 overnight and into Wednesday.

The alert makes additional services available to the city’s most vulnerable, including more shelter spaces, transit tokens at drop-ins and overnight street outreach.

A number of drop-in centres are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until April 15.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” reads a release from the city. “People with heart problems can experience worsening of their condition up to several days after cold weather occurs.

The alert will remain in effect until further notice.

In the meantime, the city is urging its residents to stay warm by dressing in layers, covering up exposed skin, drinking warm fluids and staying on top of local weather reports.

Anyone with friends, neighbours or family who may be more at risk during the frigid temperatures are encouraged to check in on them and their well-being.

A special weather statement previously issued by Environment Canada ended on Tuesday morning but not before Toronto and much of southern Ontario were hit with between eight and 10 centimetres of snow.

The City of Toronto’s winter operations department said crews have been out plowing and salting roads since 4 p.m. Monday, clearing the “varying amount of snow” that has blanketed the city.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature will drop this afternoon and stay well below the freezing mark on Wednesday morning when it will feel more like -19 C with the wind chill.

Tuesday’s snow flurries are expected to continue through overnight and into early Wednesday morning, as well.