'Extensive:' Police arrest auto dealership sales rep in $1.5M fraud

Hamilton Police
Hamilton police have arrested a sales representative at a local auto dealership in connection with an “extensive” fraud and identity theft investigation involving high-end vehicles.

Police began an investigation into the matter in March of this year.

Investigators allege that the suspect used his position at the dealership to fraudulently acquire 14 vehicles using stolen identities between November, 2023 and March, 2024.

The fraud resulted in a loss in excess of $1.5 million for the dealership and financial institutions, police say.

“The victims of the identity theft were unaware that loans had been taken out in their names to finance these purchases. Most of the vehicles have been exported out of the country or re-registered with new Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), with only one vehicle recovered so far,” a news release states.

Police say that a suspect - 44-year-old Shelton Mark Gregouire, of London – was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with 83 combined offences.

Police say that “further arrests are expected” as they continue to investigate.

